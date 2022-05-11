Pier Capital LLC Has $634,000 Stock Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Pier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 39.4% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 214.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,723,000 after buying an additional 127,696 shares during the last quarter. Barton Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 288,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,184,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.81.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $989,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $51,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,860 shares of company stock worth $4,598,225 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVLR traded down $3.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.43. 1,761,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,462. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.42 and its 200 day moving average is $115.66. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.59 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

