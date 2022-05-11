Pier Capital LLC Sells 155,214 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Pier Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 294,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,214 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 484.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.85.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 5,169 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $39,852.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Alison Moore sold 8,698 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $66,365.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,833 shares of company stock worth $442,595 over the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALLO traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $6.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,380,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,955. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53. The company has a market cap of $973.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.88. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $31.77.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 148,214.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

