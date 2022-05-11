PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $51.33

Shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.33 and last traded at $51.38, with a volume of 1842 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.38.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 46.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

