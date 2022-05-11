Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $38,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,846,169,000 after acquiring an additional 72,158 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,610,414,000 after acquiring an additional 352,766 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,245,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,695,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,606,000 after buying an additional 553,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded down $11.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $420.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,827,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,316. The stock has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.15, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.56 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $519.88 and a 200 day moving average of $581.14.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total value of $91,461.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total value of $3,674,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,664.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,007 shares of company stock valued at $12,332,620 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.74.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

