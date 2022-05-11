Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,749 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,203 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $48,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 371.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $294,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,466 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,519,026 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $239,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,037 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.92. 8,307,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,514,064. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.61 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.54.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

