Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 62,104 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,071 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,104 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.4% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $133,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $14.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $567.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,665,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,226. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $231.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $594.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $589.43.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $124,934.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

