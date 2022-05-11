Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 91,696 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 189.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 91,696 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $27,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 122,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,106,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,341,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 172,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $8.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.78. 2,856,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.39.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,480 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

