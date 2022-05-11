Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,962 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,926 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $57,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $609,587.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $380,351.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,492,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,735 shares of company stock valued at $27,822,819. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM traded down $5.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,050,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,403,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.83 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.82 and its 200 day moving average is $231.76. The firm has a market cap of $159.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

