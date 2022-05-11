Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $30.45 Million Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Gartner worth $30,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 371,624.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,607 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 13,031.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $496,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,789 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $396,657,000 after purchasing an additional 699,707 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 183.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 874,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,832,000 after buying an additional 566,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $135,777,000. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.50.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $297,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eileen Serra purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $251.99 per share, with a total value of $176,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $176,393. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,541 shares of company stock worth $1,802,327 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $244.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,606. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.50 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.55 and a 200-day moving average of $301.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

