Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $64.41 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,640 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 0.7% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.06% of S&P Global worth $64,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 11.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,118,000 after acquiring an additional 451,827 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in S&P Global by 173.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 637,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,952,000 after acquiring an additional 404,400 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $152,391,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,821,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $113,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.81. 2,987,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,234. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $322.67 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $422.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.57.

In other S&P Global news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

