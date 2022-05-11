Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 486,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $29,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,870,000 after acquiring an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,876,000 after buying an additional 810,559 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,902,000 after buying an additional 662,508 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Citigroup by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,670,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,918,000 after buying an additional 642,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,314,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,391,000 after buying an additional 148,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.48.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.66. 29,943,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,420,172. The stock has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.56 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.71.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Citigroup Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.