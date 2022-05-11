Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 1,737 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $35,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Charter Communications by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,529,000 after buying an additional 631,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Charter Communications by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,843,000 after buying an additional 470,982 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,693,000 after buying an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 885,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,221,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,368,000 after purchasing an additional 380,229 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Bank of America lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $690.21.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $19.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $448.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,910. The firm has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $410.33 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $532.14 and its 200 day moving average is $599.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.51 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.74 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.