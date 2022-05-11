Piper Sandler Trims Unity Software (NYSE:U) Target Price to $55.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 73.67% from the company’s previous close.

U has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.14.

NYSE U opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $44.55 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.07.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $1,133,853.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,824 shares of company stock valued at $10,026,399. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

