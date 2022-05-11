PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 287.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PLBY. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

PLBY Group stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93. PLBY Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PLBY Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $317,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracey E. Edmonds sold 14,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $217,098.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 54,280 shares of company stock worth $833,171 and have sold 321,059 shares worth $4,885,721.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in PLBY Group during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PLBY Group by 50.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in PLBY Group by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PLBY Group by 635.4% during the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period.

About PLBY Group (Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.