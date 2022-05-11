Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Issues Earnings Results

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Plug Power updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
PLUG stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.72. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $46.50.
Several research firms have commented on PLUG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.26.
About Plug Power (Get Rating)
Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.
