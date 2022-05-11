Po.et (POE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $19.00

Po.et (POE) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last week, Po.et has traded 73.4% lower against the dollar. One Po.et coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $56,430.75 and $19.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,937.44 or 1.00005310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00103457 BTC.

Po.et Coin Profile

Po.et (POE) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . Po.et’s official website is po.et

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Po.et Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

