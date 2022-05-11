PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

PBTHF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PointsBet in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PointsBet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PointsBet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBTHF opened at $1.85 on Friday. PointsBet has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $10.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

