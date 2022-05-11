Polkadot (DOT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.47 Billion

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Polkadot has a market cap of $9.10 billion and approximately $2.47 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.21 or 0.00031265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 43.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.82 or 0.00549193 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,761.03 or 1.99429321 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,102.73 or 0.07136457 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

