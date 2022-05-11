Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $380.10

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $380.10 and last traded at $381.41, with a volume of 497768 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $395.94.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $485.47.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.81%.

In other Pool news, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Pool by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Pool by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

