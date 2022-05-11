Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 32.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS.
PTMN traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average is $24.31. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $222.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.05.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 76.60%.
About Portman Ridge Finance (Get Rating)
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.
