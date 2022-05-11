Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Lowered to C$43.00 at National Bank Financial

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.50 to C$43.50 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.79.

Shares of PWCDF stock traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $27.30. The stock had a trading volume of 21,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,793. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $35.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.06.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

