Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS.

Praxis Precision Medicines stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,744. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $27.51. The company has a market capitalization of $422.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,496,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,184,000 after purchasing an additional 352,027 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 953.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

