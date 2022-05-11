Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Issues Earnings Results

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

NASDAQ DTIL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,226. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68. Precision BioSciences has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

In other Precision BioSciences news, CFO John Alexander Kelly acquired 16,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,365.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Precision BioSciences by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 19,235 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Precision BioSciences by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 38,043 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Precision BioSciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Precision BioSciences by 9.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 19.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DTIL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Precision BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

About Precision BioSciences (Get Rating)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which a specific type of immune cell, called a T cell, is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.