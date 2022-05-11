Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.53%.

NYSE:APTS opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.73.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

APTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.