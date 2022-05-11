Premier Asset Management Group (LON:PAM) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Premier Asset Management Group PLC (LON:PAM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 185 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 183.50 ($2.26). Approximately 22,811 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 148,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181 ($2.23).

The firm has a market cap of £194.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 183.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 183.50.

Get Premier Asset Management Group alerts:

About Premier Asset Management Group (LON:PAM)

Premier Asset Management Group PLC is a retail asset management group with a focus on delivering investment outcomes for investors through relevant products and active management across its range of investment strategies, which include multi-asset, equity and absolute return funds. The Company offers a range of investment types, including mutual funds, closed-ended investment companies and a portfolio management service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.