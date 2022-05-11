Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.13 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Primerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 9th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.45. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.25 million. Primerica had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRI. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Primerica in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.29.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $119.26 on Wednesday. Primerica has a 52-week low of $113.99 and a 52-week high of $179.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.59 and its 200 day moving average is $145.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Primerica by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Primerica by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Primerica by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Primerica by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 318,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.