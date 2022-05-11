Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 61,599 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 61,599 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.38% of M.D.C. worth $53,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 85,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,808,000 after purchasing an additional 361,931 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. stock opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 1.49. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $61.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.21.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.11. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 24.01%.

MDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $114,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,793.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

