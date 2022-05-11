Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,669 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Centene worth $60,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Centene by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $79.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $89.92.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $647,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,353 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,309.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

