Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,204 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Dover worth $49,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Dover by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,210,000 after buying an additional 2,297,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dover by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,093,000 after buying an additional 54,953 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Dover by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,275,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,827,000 after buying an additional 81,356 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Dover by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,878,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,154,000 after buying an additional 42,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Dover by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,837,000 after buying an additional 364,388 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock opened at $129.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.15. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $128.31 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.08.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

