Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $50.21 Million Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 902,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,831 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.63% of Rush Enterprises worth $50,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 20.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the third quarter worth $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day moving average is $52.59. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $40.95 and a one year high of $60.88.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 5.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RUSHA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 8,807 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $435,594.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

