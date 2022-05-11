Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $58.22 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 407,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,368 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $58,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 57,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after buying an additional 35,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.69.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,855. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $138.95 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

