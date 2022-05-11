Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 42,512 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,790 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 42,512 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.01% of IDACORP worth $57,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IDA opened at $106.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.58. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $95.26 and a one year high of $118.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.91.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 16.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 61.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company raised IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

