Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,413 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.94% of MSA Safety worth $55,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 130,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MSA Safety by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth $1,238,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

MSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.86.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $119.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 265.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.47. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $115.10 and a 12-month high of $172.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.48.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 391.12%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $3,777,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

