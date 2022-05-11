Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,410 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,293,028 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Performance Food Group worth $59,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,668 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 241.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 251,099 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth $2,359,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,525 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 43,678 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 190.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $578,970. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CL King started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

