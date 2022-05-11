Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 67,518 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,518 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $51,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNX. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,078,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 3.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 47.5% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 45,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,667 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 84.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Cross Research upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $1,054,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,578,443.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $108,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,871,943.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,609. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNX stock opened at $98.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $96.09 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.59.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

