Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 94,472 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,826,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 94,472 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $54,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.75. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $46.27.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $410,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,636.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,591,702 shares of company stock valued at $228,488,030. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

