Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biora Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company innovating in the field of oral biotherapeutics for gastrointestinal health and beyond. Biora Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Progenity Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Progenity from $55.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.38.

Shares of PROG opened at $0.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $142.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.03. Progenity has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $6.20.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progenity will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progenity by 111.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 130,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 68,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progenity by 285.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,664,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,182 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Progenity by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,971 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. The company develops targeted oral delivery of biotherapeutics, including PGN-600, an orally delivered liquid formulation of tofacitinib for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and PGN-001, an orally delivered variant of adalimumab for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.

