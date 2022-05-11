Project Inverse Achieves Market Cap of $282,105.86 (XIV)

Project Inverse (XIV) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Project Inverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $282,105.86 and $225,951.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Project Inverse has traded down 28% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.95 or 0.00544336 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,010.16 or 1.97122020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00031360 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,145.62 or 0.07167380 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 49,301,425 coins and its circulating supply is 36,812,621 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

