Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Short Interest Down 94.8% in April

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 94.8% from the April 15th total of 331,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,696,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Propanc Biopharma stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,107,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,145. Propanc Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

Get Propanc Biopharma alerts:

Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. Its lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes acting synergistically.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Propanc Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propanc Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.