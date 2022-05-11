PropertyGuru (NASDAQ:PGRU) Shares Gap Up to $6.77

PropertyGuru Limited (NASDAQ:PGRU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.77, but opened at $7.41. PropertyGuru shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 65 shares.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PropertyGuru in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PropertyGuru stock. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in PropertyGuru Limited (NASDAQ:PGRU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

