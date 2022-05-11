ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $314.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $314.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $324.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $303.20 million. ProPetro posted sales of $216.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $282.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. ProPetro’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PUMP. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ProPetro from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

PUMP traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $12.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,617,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,561. ProPetro has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -55.32 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.35.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $473,218.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,515 shares in the company, valued at $783,380.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,548,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,973 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,269,000. Towle & Co. grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 37.9% in the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,610 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,743,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 250.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 486,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

