ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Trading Up 9.2%

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) were up 9.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $13.09. Approximately 32,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,209,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PUMP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ProPetro from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get ProPetro alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -59.45 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.14.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $282.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.81 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $473,218.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,380.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Towle & Co. raised its holdings in ProPetro by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,697,000 after buying an additional 1,228,610 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in ProPetro by 30.5% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 145,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 34,004 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the third quarter worth $1,239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the third quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in ProPetro by 34.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.