ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,127,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 29,871,898 shares.The stock last traded at $13.62 and had previously closed at $13.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 2.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 990.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 119,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 108,691 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 91.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,830,000.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

