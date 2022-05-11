ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.39

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €9.39 ($9.89) and last traded at €9.67 ($10.18), with a volume of 1339010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €9.34 ($9.83).

Several research firms have commented on PSM. Berenberg Bank set a €13.60 ($14.32) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($23.16) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.10 ($13.79) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($21.05) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($23.16) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €17.75 ($18.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.71.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

