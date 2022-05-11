Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.30

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 131059 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSEC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prospect Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $175.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.01 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 144.46% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth $269,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 134.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 179,279 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 16.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 159,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 22,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 31.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 565,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 17.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

