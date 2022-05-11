Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.88

Shares of Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31.
Provident Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FPLPY)
Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.
