Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BGAOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Proximus from €19.00 ($20.00) to €20.50 ($21.58) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Proximus from €17.00 ($17.89) to €15.50 ($16.32) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BGAOY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389. Proximus has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $4.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0935 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Proximus’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

