Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. B. Riley also issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s FY2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GNK. StockNews.com lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

GNK opened at $21.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $907.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.85. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.22.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $146.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.28 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 37.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.66%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.64%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $226,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $279,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,480 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

