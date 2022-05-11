Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PerkinElmer in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

PKI has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

PKI stock opened at $145.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $137.13 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.58%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,082,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,630,283,000 after buying an additional 492,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,394,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,687,835,000 after acquiring an additional 953,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,065,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,417,000 after acquiring an additional 583,525 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,371,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $677,824,000 after acquiring an additional 97,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,334,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,177,000 after acquiring an additional 278,635 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

