Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FIS. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $94.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 64.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.70. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

